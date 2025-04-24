Pasadena Chorale Will Host 9th Annual High School Student Composer Concert

Pasadena Chorale will present its ninth annual Listening to the Future concert on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pasadena. Listening to the Future celebrates the creativity and innovation of the next generation of composers with an evening of premieres by four exceptional high school students.



This year's student composers—Siri Baldrica, Fana Misa, Maya Proulx, and Zach Vasko—have spent the past several months developing original choral works under the mentorship of Pasadena Chorale singer and composer Jen Wang. Through the Listening to the Future education program, these young musicians have received one-on-one instruction, professional guidance, and the invaluable opportunity to hear their compositions brought to life in concert by the Pasadena Chorale.



“Listening to the Future is about more than just showcasing young talent,” said Jeffrey Bernstein, Founding Artistic and Executive Director of the Pasadena Chorale. “It's about providing students with a platform to express themselves through composition, while also giving our audience a glimpse into the future of choral music.”



The concert is free and open to the public, reflecting the Chorale's ongoing commitment to accessibility, cultural equity, and music education. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are now available at https://givebutter.com/lttf2025 (reservation required to attend)