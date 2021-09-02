MAMMA MIA Comes To Thousand Oaks Next Month!

You can dance, you can jive and you'll have the time of your life when 5-Star stages this massively popular musical for the first time. The impossible-to-resist hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman's search for her birth father. Whether you grew up bopping to the beat of hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," "Chiquita" and "Money, Money, Money," or you discovered ABBA on the big screen, 5-Star's production will lift you higher than a pair of bedazzled platform boots.

Tickets are available for sale at the BAPAC box office in person, Thursday - Saturday, 10am-2pm;or purchase on-line by clicking on the BUY TICKETS button.



For tickets visit https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=748