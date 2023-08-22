Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats Comes to Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats Comes to Thousand Oaks

Grammy-nominated Stray Cats founder and bass player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker and his band come to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group, the Stray Cats. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and were among the early music-video pioneers of MTV. The Stray Cats’ worldwide mega hits, “Rock This Town,” “Stray Cat Strut,” and “Sexy and Seventeen” have become a part of the fabric of rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included “Rock this Town” as one of the ‘500 Most-Important songs in Rock history.’

From appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, to headlining the world’s biggest festivals and touring with the Rolling Stones…Lee Rocker has seen and done it all! In addition to his career with The Stray Cats, Lee Rocker has recorded and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty and Carl Perkins. In 1982, Rocker and his father Stanley Drucker (classical clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, under Leonard Bernstein) both received Grammy nominations; this was something that has only occurred twice in the history of the Grammy Awards! In 2012, Lee appeared on Broadway in the hit musical "Million Dollar Quartet”.

Rocker has been consistently touring, recording and performing around the globe since 1980 and has cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels and music-lovers of all types. He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it about and stands on it during his high-energy concerts. In concerts, Rocker shares behind-the-scenes stories of his epic career in the music business. He ‘rocks every town’ and leaves every audience cheering on their feet!

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $55 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit Click Here

 

 




Recommended For You