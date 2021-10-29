ICB Building Announces 2021 Winter Open Studios Set For December

The Bay Area's premier art destination, the ICB Building in Sausalito, CA is proud to announce the return of their Winter Open Studios this December. The ICB has been a coveted location for emerging and established artists throughout its storied five decades. Over the past few years, a fresh wave of exciting top-notch artists have begun working at the ICB, eager to be part of its vibrant, welcoming community.

Winter Open Studios is known among collectors, gallerists and art lovers as the one yearly art event not to be missed - a unique opportunity to see the work of 100+ talented Bay Area artists under one curved roof.

Visitors flock yearly from as far away as Los Angeles, Washington, Oregon and Montana to attend the Winter Open Studios, and relish in the opportunity to see internationally recognized, award-winning abstract and figurative painters, photographers, sculptors, textile artists and more.

Dates: Saturday, December 4th & Sunday, December 5th, 11am - 5pm both days.

Public Information: The event is FREE and open to the public. Guests are asked to register to attend on Eventbrite. There is ample free parking and is ADA accessible (on the bay side). Dogs are welcome. PLEASE NOTE: All Marin County safety and health protocols will be in effect. Masks will be required inside the ICB Building as well as physical distancing. For more information visit www.icbartists.com .