Humorist Jeanne Robertson is Coming to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Comedian Jeanne Robertson is bringing her "Rocking Humor" tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm.

At 76 years young, Robertson utilizes her positively funny style to illustrate that a sense of humor is much more than a laughing matter. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at six-foot-two, has a vivacious personality and wields a sense of humor adept at turning personal experiences into humorous presentations that not only elicit laughter, but inspire others to find humor in their own daily experiences.

Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the Grand 'Ole Opry. She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 76 million YouTube views. The demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially. Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without a Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked", and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."

Jeanne's witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter. Don't miss this performance by a truly funny lady!

Single tickets are priced at $44 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





