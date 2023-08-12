Guitarist Carl Verheyen Comes to Thousand Oaks in September

The concert will be held at the Scherr Forum Theatre on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Interview: Darrin Ingram of SAGE at Conejo Players Photo 2 Interview: Darrin Ingram of SAGE at Conejo Players
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN Comes to Scherr Forum in September Photo 4 SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN Comes to Scherr Forum in September

Guitarist Carl Verheyen Comes to Thousand Oaks in September

Recognized as “One of the World's Top 10 Guitarists” by Guitar Magazine and “One of the Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” by Classic Rock Magazine, Carl Verheyen and his band will come to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

In his 50-plus years of playing the guitar, Verheyen has created a wildly successful, multi-faceted career. He is a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated musician, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer, and educator with 16 CDs and two live DVDs released worldwide. Commonly regarded as a guitar virtuoso capable of playing any style of music with remarkable mastery and conviction, he has been one of LA's elite “first call” session players for the past 36 years. As a member of the British rock group Supertramp since 1985, Verheyen has played to millions of enthusiastic fans in sold-out arenas worldwide.

Verheyen's years of solo, band, and studio guitar work have progressed to where hardly a day goes by during which anyone with access to music, movies, or television doesn't hear him. As a first-call studio guitarist, Verheyen is the guitar behind some of the most popular TV shows (Seinfeld, Frasier, Cheers, Happy Days, LA Law, Married with Children, among others) and movies (Cars, Star Trek, The Usual Suspects, Ratatouille, The Negotiator, and hundreds more) of all time. In addition to his duties as Supertramp's lead guitarist, he has performed and recorded with a who's-who of music giants, ranging from the great BB King, to Cher, Brad Paisley, Christina Aguilera, The Bee Gees, and hundreds of others.

Verheyen's band includes longtime collaborator and bassist Dave Marotta (Phil Collins, Gino Vanelli, Neil Diamond), ace drummer John Mader (Hamilton the musical, John Fogerty) and the newest addition to his band, keyboardist and guitarist Troy Dexter (Wilson Phillips). Together, these world-class musicians perform a stunning mix of rock, blues, jazz, country, and more.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $54 & $44 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at Click Here, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com




RELATED STORIES - Thousand Oaks

1
SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN Comes to Scherr Forum in September Photo
SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN Comes to Scherr Forum in September

One of the most sought-after Irish bands in music today, Socks in the Frying Pan comes to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

2
On The Verge Theatre Presents FAR EAST In Association With Alta Arts Photo
On The Verge Theatre Presents FAR EAST In Association With Alta Arts

On the Verge Theatre in association with the Alta Arts presents “Far East” by A.R. Gurney on-stage August 31 - September 17, 2023 at the Alta Arts, 5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081.

3
Interview: Darrin Ingram of SAGE at Conejo Players Photo
Interview: Darrin Ingram of SAGE at Conejo Players

On July 30, Ingram premiered his play, Sage, a deeply personal slice of life about an old man on a park bench and the various characters that he encounters, either in passing or who come to sit beside him on the bench.

4
Cast Revealed For THE FANTASTICKS at OPAT Photo
Cast Revealed For THE FANTASTICKS at OPAT

The Ojai Performing Arts Theater (OPAT) found its cast for The Fantasticks, who take the stage August 25-27 and September 1-3 at Matilija Auditorium. Come see why 'The Fantasticks' holds the record for the longest running musical in theater history, with its simple story of first love, first heartbreak, first dreams…told with tenderness, humor, and exquisite music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Thousand Oaks SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Enchantment
Corriganville Park (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Catch Me If You Can
Conejo Players Theatre (11/10-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Conejo Players Theatre (9/08-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You