Guitarist Carl Verheyen Comes to Thousand Oaks in September

Recognized as “One of the World's Top 10 Guitarists” by Guitar Magazine and “One of the Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” by Classic Rock Magazine, Carl Verheyen and his band will come to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

In his 50-plus years of playing the guitar, Verheyen has created a wildly successful, multi-faceted career. He is a critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated musician, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer, and educator with 16 CDs and two live DVDs released worldwide. Commonly regarded as a guitar virtuoso capable of playing any style of music with remarkable mastery and conviction, he has been one of LA's elite “first call” session players for the past 36 years. As a member of the British rock group Supertramp since 1985, Verheyen has played to millions of enthusiastic fans in sold-out arenas worldwide.

Verheyen's years of solo, band, and studio guitar work have progressed to where hardly a day goes by during which anyone with access to music, movies, or television doesn't hear him. As a first-call studio guitarist, Verheyen is the guitar behind some of the most popular TV shows (Seinfeld, Frasier, Cheers, Happy Days, LA Law, Married with Children, among others) and movies (Cars, Star Trek, The Usual Suspects, Ratatouille, The Negotiator, and hundreds more) of all time. In addition to his duties as Supertramp's lead guitarist, he has performed and recorded with a who's-who of music giants, ranging from the great BB King, to Cher, Brad Paisley, Christina Aguilera, The Bee Gees, and hundreds of others.

Verheyen's band includes longtime collaborator and bassist Dave Marotta (Phil Collins, Gino Vanelli, Neil Diamond), ace drummer John Mader (Hamilton the musical, John Fogerty) and the newest addition to his band, keyboardist and guitarist Troy Dexter (Wilson Phillips). Together, these world-class musicians perform a stunning mix of rock, blues, jazz, country, and more.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $54 & $44 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at Click Here, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com