Emerging Photographers Explore Human Connection in New Exhibit at Simi Valley Public Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new exhibit opening this week at the Simi Valley Public Library invites viewers to reflect on the invisible threads that tie people together. Titled Connections, the pop-up art show features work by 25 current and recently graduated photography students from Moorpark College, and will run June 7 through July 31, 2025, as part of the Library's summer programming.

Presented in partnership with the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, the exhibit is part of the Center’s “Art in Our Community” initiative and offers a rare public platform for emerging voices in photography. A free opening reception and Artist Talk will be held on Thursday, June 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with artists available to discuss their work and process.

The group show includes contributions from students exploring a wide range of photographic styles—from documentary to abstract—and addresses themes of identity, memory, community, and place. According to organizers, the show aims to spotlight the "visible and invisible threads that connect people to one another, to their surroundings, and to their histories."

The artists featured in Connections include:

Elyse Bianchi, Gabrielle Biasi, Katie Butson, Kat DeGuzman, Blake Fagan, Andrew Gonzalez, Shannan Keenan, Johan Kremenetski, Heidi Martin, Tori McCrea, Kate Macias, Callen Meadors, Jorge Martinez, Joseph Mercado, Joseph Moche, David Pastrana Garza, Raul Perez, Graysen Ries, Charles Ringled, Cristina Serrano, Noelle Simpson, Maria Valasquez, Pujan Wadhera, and Kaela Watso.

This marks the fourth pop-up gallery organized by the Cultural Arts Center’s outreach efforts. “We’re proud to work with the library and Moorpark College to give these students a space to share their perspective,” said a representative from the Center. “The work on display reflects not just technical skill, but emotional insight and creative courage.”

The Moorpark College Photography Department has earned a reputation for combining technical training with creative exploration. Students receive instruction in both analog and digital techniques, preparing them for careers in fine art, commercial, or documentary photography.

Admission to the exhibit and artist talk is free.

The Simi Valley Public Library is located at 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, and more information can be found at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7905.

Comments