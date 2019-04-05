Disney's NEWSIES Takes The Stage At The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi will present Disney's NEWSIES at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center through April 14 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. The Tony Award-winning Broadway phenomenon is based on the historical newsboy strike of 1899 that shook the ivory towers of William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer.

Gary Poirot conducts a live orchestra with score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, and book by Harvey Fierstein. Leading the cast of NEWSIES are Jared Svoboda as Jack Kelly, Natalia Vivino as Katherine Plummer, Cody Williams as Davey, Lucas Panczel as Les and Brittany Anderson as Miss Medda Larkin. Completing the cast are Noah Gephart-Canada (Crutchie), Michael Dumas (Spot Conlon/Splasher), Esteban Hurtado (Race), Conner Stevens (Romeo/Bill), Sylvia Touris (Finch), Caitlyn Rose Massey (Mush), Audrey Fischer (Albert), Brooke Bradley (JoJo), Trician Pierro (Henry), Victoria Pla (Buttons/Hannah), Austyn Smith (Elmer), Mson Rothermel (Ike), Jackson Manhan (Mike), Peter Fair (Pulitzer), Larry Swartz (Weisel), Cody Burdette (Morris Delancey), Wayne Remington (Oscar Delancey), Alex Greenslade (Bunsen), Mueen Jahan (Jacobi), John Manahan (Nunzio), and Anthony Baldonado (Sietz).

ARTS' production of NEWSIES plays Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm and includes special matinee performances on Saturday, April 6 and Saturday, April 13 at 2pm. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is located at 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Tickets are $25 Adults, $22 Students/Seniors 60 & Above and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling (805) 583-7900. Group rates are available. This production is suitable for all ages.





