Conejo Players Will Stream A Live Improv Show

The resident improv company of the Conejo Players will stream a live show based on audience comment suggestions, and perform funny, made-up-on-the-spot games from their own homes.

The FREE show will be streamed live on YouTube, May 16 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available at conejoplayers.org to receive the link to watch, and donations are appreciated.

The Conejo Improv Players is directed by Christopher Carlson and produced by Jeremy Zeller.

Full Cast: Jonathan Rowsey, Scott Shrum, Allie Leslie, Nolan Monsibay, Kyle Johnson, Kevin Schultz, Patrick McGrath, Alexandra Menna, Cindy Lopez, Frank Bonoff, Chrisanne Eastwood, Gina Main, Shelby Fry.





