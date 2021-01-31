Conejo Players Theatre Presents NAT'S LAST STRUGGLE

Conejo Players Theatre in conjunction with CBJ Productions presents Nat's Last Struggle, written by P.A. Wray and starring John L. Adams. This three-day, one-man stage play series will stream live via Conejo Players Theatre beginning Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7pm and conclude with a matinee show on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2pm.

The play, Nat's Last Struggle, is a dramatic adaptation of The Confessions of Nat Turner published by Thomas R. Grey in 1831. American Slave and Preacher, Nat Turner, led an infamous and bloody slave rebellion leading to the murder of more than fifty white men, women, and children. Turner was captured two months later and upon his trial, acclaims his rebellious motivation was called upon by God to free his people. In Nat's Last Struggle, Turner's confession is played out in the afterlife as he faces his maker's judgment. This production is Directed by Timothy Jones and Produced by April Dobbs (CBJ Productions), in a first time ever collaboration with Conejo Players Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California.

Performance dates:

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 7 PM PT

Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 7PM PT

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 7PM PT

John L. Adams is an American film and television actor and comedian hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is a Pepperdine Law School graduate, acting coach, and mentor. He has performed stand up in acclaimed comedy venues including Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store. John had a recurring role as Vosco on the popular hit sitcom Girlfriends. Other appearances include crime drama NYPD Blue, Arrested Development, and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. John was casted as Bruce Lewis in Stephen King's sci-fi cult classic Dead Zone in 2002. He has also appeared on stage as the Scarecrow in The Wiz among other productions.