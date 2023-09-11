Cast Set For Compulsion Dance & Theater's WALLY AND HIS LOVER BOYS

Performances run December 8-17.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Compulsion Dance & Theater has revealed the cast for the outrageous gay sex comedy Wally & His Lover Boys, written and directed by Michael Mizerany.

After two divorces, Walter "swipes right" into the dating scene. He finds love, lust and laughter with two twenty-something but soon finds out he's bitten off more than he can chew. A sex farce with tons of heart, Wally And His Lover Boys is a hilarious and heartfelt play about growing older, dating younger and surviving both.

The cast includes: Travis Land as Walter Connelly, Cody Dupree as Charlie Whittaker, Peter Armado as Mayfield Garrett, Kevin Phan as Bart Johnson and Claudette Santiago as Aunt Patty.

Performance Venue and Dates:

Black Box Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theatre)

This is not a Diversionary Theatre production though Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.

Friday, December 8th (Opening Night) at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 10th at 7:00pm

Monday, December 11th (Industry Night) at 7:00pm

Friday, December 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 17th at 1:00pm

Tickets: $22 General Admission

Tickets on sale November 7, 2023.

Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended.

This production contains adult subject matter including pervasive sexual themes and innuendo, partial male nudity, profanity and other good stuff.




