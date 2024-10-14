BLIPPI Returns To Thousand Oaks With An All-New Live Band Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blippi: Join the Band Tour will bring a brand-new production featuring musicians playing LIVE on stage to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm.

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah along with their singing and dancing buddies and LIVE musicians. They'll explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, with fan-favorite Blippi hits. So grab your drumsticks, tune up your guitar, and move those feet with Blippi and get ready for a musical performance that's fun for the whole family!

“We are turning it up to 11 with the Blippi: Join the Band Tour this Fall,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “Blippi is a rockstar for today's kids and has been delighting millions of children and families all over the world. A brand-new show that amps up the excitement to an even higher volume with a live band onstage was the next logical step in continuing Blippi touring around the world."

Blippi on Tour has traveled the globe multiple times and has delighted millions of international fans throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with plans to visit many more new countries in 2024 and beyond.

For Blippi: Join the Band Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00am and are priced from $66 - $36 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

