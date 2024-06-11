An Acoustic Evening With Rick Springfield and Richard Marx Comes to The Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning artists Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are pairing up to perform a night of timeless hits at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

Rick Springfield, an Australian-born musician, actor, and best-selling author, has captivated audiences worldwide with his infectious melodies and charismatic performances. Rising to fame in the 1980s, Springfield became a pop icon with hits like "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," and "Love Somebody." With a career spanning over four decades, he has released a string of successful albums, including "Working Class Dog" (1981) and "Success Hasn't Spoiled Me Yet" (1982), earning him a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. In addition to his musical achievements, Springfield has made notable appearances in television shows like "General Hospital" and authored the New York Times bestselling memoir, "Late, Late at Night."

Joining Springfield on stage is singer-songwriter Richard Marx, known for his soulful ballads and chart-topping hits. With a career marked by platinum-selling albums and multiple Grammy nominations, Marx has left an indelible mark on the music industry. His breakthrough self-titled album spawned four top-5 singles, including "Hold on to the Nights" and "Right Here Waiting," solidifying his status as one of the era's preeminent artists. Over the years, Marx has continued to produce hit after hit, with memorable tracks such as "Should've Known Better," "Endless Summer Nights," and "Now and Forever." With his distinctive voice and heartfelt songwriting, Marx remains a beloved figure in contemporary music.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets are priced at $119 - $59.00. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

