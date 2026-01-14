Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lyla Ruth - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrea Herrera - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tampa Rep



Best Dance Production

XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment



Best Direction Of A Musical

Angel Borths - MUSIC MAN - New Tampa Players



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Robertson - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project



Best Ensemble

GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Silsby Mannerud - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Latoya McCormick - INTO THE WOODS - SPC Theater Department



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CASE OF THE MISSING JOE - Stage West Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Sydney Beck - XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor



Best Play

GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Griswold - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sean Stringer - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brian S. Brijbag, Esq - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Stage West Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madison Abrams - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Eight O'Clock Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

LAB Theater Project

