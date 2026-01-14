 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lyla Ruth - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrea Herrera - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tampa Rep

Best Dance Production
XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment

Best Direction Of A Musical
Angel Borths - MUSIC MAN - New Tampa Players

Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Robertson - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project

Best Ensemble
GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Celeste Silsby Mannerud - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Latoya McCormick - INTO THE WOODS - SPC Theater Department

Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
THE CASE OF THE MISSING JOE - Stage West Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Sydney Beck - XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment

Best Performer In A Play
Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor

Best Play
GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Griswold - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sean Stringer - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brian S. Brijbag, Esq - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Stage West Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Madison Abrams - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Eight O'Clock Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
LAB Theater Project

Winners can download graphics here.


Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos