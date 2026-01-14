Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lyla Ruth - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrea Herrera - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tampa Rep
Best Dance Production
XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment
Best Direction Of A Musical
Angel Borths - MUSIC MAN - New Tampa Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Robertson - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project
Best Ensemble
GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Celeste Silsby Mannerud - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Latoya McCormick - INTO THE WOODS - SPC Theater Department
Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
THE CASE OF THE MISSING JOE - Stage West Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Sydney Beck - XANADU - Breakroom Entertainment
Best Performer In A Play
Samantha Marti-Parisi - RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS - TheatreFor
Best Play
GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Griswold - GODDESS OF THE HUNT - LAB Theater Project
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sean Stringer - INTO THE WOODS - St. Petersburg College Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brian S. Brijbag, Esq - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Stage West Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Madison Abrams - ANIMAL FARM - St. Petersburg College Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Eight O'Clock Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
LAB Theater Project
