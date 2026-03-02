Review: A Night with Audra Mcdonald Delivers at The Florida Orchestra Gala at Straz Center

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Quintessential voice, the one and only Audra McDonald. Captivating the room and singing selections from Broadway’s Great American Songbook, totaling 15 incredible selections in a swift 90-minute presentation. Audra says that there is nothing like sharing the stage with a full orchestra and feeling the swell of the music behind you. Having witnessed the magic first-hand the other night, I for one can attest to the sentiment. For there were renditions of some songs that took on new life, not just by the way in which she sang them, but also by way of the presentation of the magnificent orchestra. It gave new feeling to the selections, bringing with it a pronounced and new understanding of the material, all the while celebrating the true magic of the art form.

Opening the show with “I am what I am..” from the Jerry Herman musical La Cage Aux Folles, Audra explained she wanted to sing this as a celebration of just embracing your true self and surrounding yourself with joy and love. Then moving right along into “Pure Imagination,” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was truly transcendent. Then jumping full force into “Mr. Snow” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. Then came one of the most breathtaking selections of the night, Audra regaled us with her rendition of “Stars and the Moon,” from Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World. The song was beautifully performed, and the swell of the orchestra towards the end of the piece brought a newfound finality of hope to the selection. Then came the selection from the Jule Styne and Bob Merrill musical Funny Girl, with her rendition of “Cornet Man.” Following that with “Summertime,” from the great Porgy & Bess, Audra continued to wow the room, as we sat hinged on her every word. Then Audra paid homage to the incredible Julie Andrews with “I Could’ve Danced All Night,” from My Fair Lady, bringing along some audience participation and ending on a spectacular note. Then back to the great Jerry Herman musical Hello Dolly with “Before the Parade Passes By...”

Then the next selection allowed Audra to become almost personal with the audience as she began telling stories about her children, which led into a lullaby portion of the show. Connecting with us on a personal level, she sang, “Carefully Taught,” from South Pacific, and “Children Will Listen,” from Into the Woods, both beautiful and endearing moments to witness. Audra then segued into “I Can’t Stop Talking About Him,” from the Frank Loesser musical Let’s Dance. Then moving into a sweeping rendition of “Somewhere,” from the great Bernstein classic West Side Story. Rounding out a beautiful evening with yet another Jule Styne classic, “Make Someone Happy,” and for her closing song, her very own rendition of “Cabaret,” from the great Kander and Ebb. Leading into that rendition, she was told, way back when asked to sing the piece for a party, “....Sing it as Audra would sing it...” and did she ever! For her encore performance, she sang “Happy Days are Here Again,” featured in the 1930’s musical Chasing Rainbows.

Audra McDonald is many things, a Quintessential Songstress, a true Broadway Icon, a 6 time Tony Award Winner, a Wife, a Mother. At the close of the evening, the audience and myself included were sure of one thing, in the end no matter who we are, what walk of life we come from, we all embrace one another, share in the magic of the art form, and accept one another for who we are. In a world where “...All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players,” Audra reminds us all to have grace, humility, and to live fully, authentically, and unapologetically our true unique self. No greater sentiment can attest to the evening in which we spent, sharing in the magic of live performance with one of the greatest voices of a generation, a true human, and one of the purest souls ever to enter a room. Thank you to the Florida Orchestra, to the Straz Center, and to Audra McDonald for reminding us of this life lesson, and one that will forever live on in our hearts, minds, and in every step we take, and every song we hear. Merde!

PHOTO CREDIT: CHRIS ZUPPA

Reader Reviews

