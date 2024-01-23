Video: Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words

Watch as the cast of Girl From The North Country on tour tell you about the show in just three words. Girl From The North Country is the Tony Award®-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!”

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

