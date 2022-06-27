Review: Party Hearty Like It's 1985 with THE WEDDING SINGER at the Carrollwood Players

"The 70's are dead and gone; the 80's are going to be something wonderfully new and different..." --Samantha (Valerie Perrine) in Can't Stop the Music

"I call it the 'every other decade' theory. The 50's were boring. The 60's rocked. The 70's, my God, they obviously suck. So maybe the 80's will be like, radical. I figure we'll be in our 20's and hey, it can't get any worse..." --Cynthia (Marissa Ribisi) in Dazed and Confused

God, how we miss the 1980's! Those of us old enough to experience that decade didn't look at it with fondness at the time, with AIDS, homelessness, and Wall Street scandals proliferating. But in today's world--with extreme tribal divides in our culture, where we are no longer shocked at school shootings, where economic disasters and political failures abound, all exacerbated by social media---we can't help but look back at the world forty years ago and remember simpler times. It was the era when we could unapologetically watch "The Cosby Show" without feeling uncomfortably icky, or when Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" didn't have a second meaning that was profoundly disturbing. We wore our parachute pants, drank our New Coke, played with our Cabbage Patch Dolls, worked out to Jane Fonda exercise videos, failed to master the Rubik's Cube, danced to Soft Cell and Prince's latest hits, and dreamed of a better life by watching "Dynasty" and "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" on our TV screens. Some people refer to that decade as the Reagan Years; I call it the Kajagoogoo Era. And it was a glorious time to be alive.

THE WEDDING SINGER is a Big Hair musical celebration of those days, and it's currently playing at the Carrollwood Players until Sunday, July 3rd. Watching this fun retro-look at the 1980's, I wondered how many in the young cast were even alive during that decade.

Based on the famed Adam Sandler movie, THE WEDDING SINGER (music by Matthew Sklar; lyrics by Chad Beguelin, with the book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy) takes place smack-dab in the center of the Decade of Greed. It's 1985 in New Jersey, and Robbie Hart is a wedding singer who, during his own wedding ceremony, gets stood up by his bride, the "psycho" Lisa. At the same time, a waitress, Julia, is getting ready for her own wedded bliss to a Wall Street broker and a cad in Miami Vice duds, Glen. But Robbie and Julia have a natural attraction to each other; will they be able to carry through with their own romance and, ultimately their own wedding? Add to this an oddball array of characters, including Robbie's bandmates, George and Sammy, the latter in Flock of Seagull hair; Holly a personality-plus waitress-friend of Julia's; and Robbie's mother, Rosie, who's like a missing character from "The Golden Girls." But you don't go to THE WEDDING SINGER for the characters or even the story, which is pretty basic; you go for the music, the party vibe, the 80's memories (how many allusions to that decade can you find?), and above all else, the sheer fun of it all. This isn't Ingmar Bergman; this is as deep as the shallow end of a swimming pool and happy to be there.

The Carrollwood Players production of THE WEDDING SINGER is packed with Fun (note the capital F), a fast-paced 1980's bacchanalia that's as pleasurable as watching a Duran Duran video premiere on MTV nearly forty years ago. Sure, it's a mess at times, but it's a good-natured mess with nary a bad thought in its head.