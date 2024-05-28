Previews: RHYTHM IS at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tampa Bay Taps will captivate the hearts of audiences with its 100th production, "Rhythm IS," under the artistic direction of Ashlyn Bolton. This milestone marks the 7th year of Bolton's leadership and showcases the evolution of tap dance as an art form that resonates with the rhythm of life itself.

Bolton finds inspiration in the everyday rhythms that surround her. "Rhythm IS our lifeline," she says. "It's in the pumping gas, the spinning ceiling fan, the trees brushing in the wind. I've always found myself dancing and creating in public places, inspired by life around me."

This connection is what Bolton seeks to share through "Rhythm IS."

Reaching the 100th show is a testament to Tampa Bay Taps's enduring passion and dedication. "This is a momentous occasion for us," Bolton proudly says. "We're thrilled to present a brief 100th show presentation during 'Rhythm IS' to honor our journey."

The show features 22 tap dancers, five band members, and a host, with an age range of performers from 7 to 28. "Rhythm and Sole Tap Ensemble and the Youth Tap Crew are the heart of our performance community," Bolton says. "They embody the spirit of Tampa Bay Taps, whether they aspire to be professional dancers or simply dance for the joy of it."

The collaboration with NIGHTBREAKERS, a band Bolton has known for a decade, adds a layer of authenticity to the performance. "Live music highlights the arts in its truest form, authentically from the heart," Bolton shares. "No audio track can beat the live heartbeat of drums, bass, guitars, and vocals that NIGHTBREAKERS bring to our tap dance."

The structure of "Rhythm IS" is a rhythmic journey, with visual and audio cues that guide the audience through an exploration of rhythm. "The plot of the show is seen throughout," Bolton explains. "It's rhythm we're talking about, after all."

A highlight of "Rhythm IS" will be their Gumboot piece.

Bolton reveals, "Wearing yellow rain boots, we'll communicate rhythms historically known for being a source of communication, requiring a different set of rhythms and techniques."

One of the most anticipated numbers is an A Capella piece with a twist. "Each dancer will have an LED light attached to their shoe, creating colorful pictures on stage," Bolton describes. "It's a visual and audible representation of rhythm that will be particularly memorable for the audience. The A Capella piece will be a showstopper if executed properly. The stress of tap dancing while controlling your light in pitch black, hitting the correct button on the right cue, and executing challenging tap techniques is a unique challenge we're excited to present."

"Rhythm IS" is a show for everyone.

Bolton hopes audiences will leave with a newfound appreciation for rhythm. "Even if you are unfamiliar with tap dance, visions of the show can relate to everyday life. Rhythm surrounds you day in and day out," she says. "It's music, dance, art, love. Rhythm... well, it just IS!"

"Rhythm IS" is on June 2nd at 6:30 pm at the Straz Center, presented by Tampa Bay Taps. To purchase tickets, learn more, or join Tampa Bay Taps, contact Ashlyn Bolton at tampabaytaps@gmail.com or tampabaytapdance.com.

