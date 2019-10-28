Lori Glover To Step Down As CFO/VP Of Finance At Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc.

Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO has announced that Lori Glover will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer / Vice-President of Finance for Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., at the end of the year.

In making the announcement, Crockett commented, "Lori informed me and our Board of Directors in June that she would be stepping down once our annual audit was completed. Lori has done an outstanding job as the senior executive responsible for managing the financial aspects of our company over the last seven years, including overseeing the finances during a multi-phase $19 million renovation project. She has made a significant contribution to our success and leaves Ruth Eckerd Hall in an excellent financial position moving forward."

Michael Bollenbeck, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Chairman of the Finance Committee commented, "I enjoyed working with Lori during the six years I've been on the board. She is a very special person and an excellent CFO. Lori always provided timely and relevant information to the Finance Committee and Board of Directors. We will miss her leadership, positive attitude and constant willingness to always be there for Ruth Eckerd Hall."

Lori joined Ruth Eckerd Hall in October 2012 as the Chief Financial Officer, responsible for all financial operations. In 2014, Lori was promoted to Chief Financial Officer / Vice President Finance. In 2017, Lori was nominated for Chief Financial Officer of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Prior to joining Ruth Eckerd Hall, Lori served as Chief Financial Officer for the South County Family YMCA.

Lori plans to spend time with her husband Brian traveling on their boat.

Lori's replacement will be announced November 11.





