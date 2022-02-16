BWW Previews: MUSICAL SWEET CHARITY OPENING at Eight O'Clock Theatre

"Fun, laughter, good times" are four words that director James Grenelle used to describe the upcoming production of Neil Simon's SWEET CHARITY, opening at Eight O'Clock Theatre on March 4 - 20.

This classic dance musical with incredible choreography and live music is set in 1960s New York. SWEET CHARITY tells the story of Charity Hope Valentine, a dance hall hostess with the worst luck with men. She vows off dating until she meets what may be a proper gentleman she hopes won't break her heart.

James said, "I was familiar with this script several years ago as I had directed a production about 15 years ago. I instantly fell in love with the wittiness of Neil Simon's book. I had always been a fan of the music. You can't get much better than "Big Spender" and "If My Friends Could See Me Now."

Co-directed by James and Rocco Morabito and music directed by Juan Rodriguez, the show features a cast of 19: Amy Fee, Domenic Bisesti, Chrissy Dobrowski Bormann, Lauren Dykes, Stephen Fee, Ben Taylor, Sarah Roehm, Gloria Rice, David Gallagher, Kiara Dorothea, Sarah Dunn, Michael Hill, Daniel McKay, Erin Nelson, David O'Brien, Stephanie Porto, Bianca Rotondo, Chelsie Smith, and Katrina Young.

"Our cast, an orchestra of 10, and a large production staff are the largest we've had in two years. Trying to navigate the current COVID situation while keeping everyone as safe as possible has been a challenge, but completely worth it," said James.

James explained that creating the vision for the musical was an incredible experience.

"I had fun working with the designers Tom Hansen (set), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting), and Debbi Lastinger (costumes) to create a groovy world indicative of New York in the mid-1960s. We get to run the heightened gamut of Avant-Garde to flower power with the costumes while finding the honesty of Charity's story. Finding the right mood is important when telling this story-as funny as this show is, it has some very real emotional elements."

James described his favorite number in SWEET CHARITY.

"If My Friends Could See Me Now" has become my favorite moment of the show. Amy will stop everyone dead in their tracks from her brilliance in the number. Plus, it just makes me smile the entire time. I also love the ridiculousness of the elevator scene. I won't spoil the fun by telling you why.

Close friends with co-director Rocco, the show expects to be visited by a special guest, Broadway royalty Chita Rivera, who played Charity in the film and musical tour on the second weekend of performances.

"Besides the incredible score, I love the show's unfailing hopefulness. The message is pretty clear-no matter how many bad things life throws at you, something amazing can always happen tomorrow," said James. "I hope that people leave the theatre humming and smiling, feeling lighter than they felt when they walked in. This has been a rough couple of years, and I believe we all need an escape. We have had a blast getting to tell this story and greatly look forward to bringing this to life for our audiences...especially Chita Rivera!"

SWEET CHARITY is March 4-6, 10-13, 17-20 at Central Park Performing Arts Center (105 Central Park Dr. in Largo). Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday evenings at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Visit https://www.eightoclocktheatre.com/sweetcharity.html for information and tickets.