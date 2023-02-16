Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Stage Will Open Free Banned Book Library During Localtopia

St. Pete Lit is organizing the book drive, and interested buyers can purchase banned books.

Feb. 16, 2023  
American Stage, Keep St. Pete Lit, and Tombolo Books are taking a stand against legislation approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows for "book banning" in schools.

This Saturday, Feb. 18, the downtown theatre company is opening a Banned Book Library stocked with - you guessed it - books banned from nearby public schools, completely free and open to the public. St. Pete Lit is organizing the book drive, and interested buyers can purchase banned books such as the infamously outlawed "The Bluest Eye" either online or in the Tombolo bookstore.

Saturday's library opening coincides with Localtopia, an outdoor market and festival in William's Park. That same day, American Stage will host a drag show at 1 and 2 p.m. on the theatre stage.

"American Stage wants to be at the center of artistic expression, and anytime artistic expression is threatened, we pay attention," said Avery Anderson, American Stage's Director of Marketing.

Anderson remembers reading queer drama "The Bluest Eye" in high school. Seeing it, and books like it being barred from schools wasn't something he wanted to ignore, so he reached out to Keep St. Pete Lit.

"I still can't believe that people actually think banning books is ok. It's mind-blowing to me, especially because the books that are banned represent diversity and inclusion," said Maureen McDole, founder and executive director of Keep St. Pete Lit. "It infuriates me and I am so grateful to be able to create a space for people to read the books if they want, whenever they want."

Ironically, American Stage and St. Petersburg Collegiate STEM High School share a building with the downtown SPC campus. The library will live on the first floor of SPC, not far from the small STEM high school.

While the library is open to students, it's free and available to all.

"I would love to see people in and out every day, taking books, and sharing the ideas behind them," Anderson said.

But with just a few days before opening, the Banned Book Library is still looking for more reading material. Anyone who would like to donate a book, or purchase a book for the library can browse and order online at tombolobooks.com/gift-registry/r2wrLW6HzhY

Supporters can also purchase the books at Tombolo's brick-and-mortar, and Keep St. Pete Lit will transport them.

"I hope that it's the first of many banned book libraries in our community, for as long as there is a need for them. Hopefully, they won't be needed for long," McDole said.



