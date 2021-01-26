TheatreZone Announces Cast Change for AT THE MOVIES

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre in its 16th season of performances in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, has announced a change in cast members for its third Showstopper Series event, "At The Movies" to be presented at 7:30p.m. on February 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, and 14; and at 2:00p.m. on February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021.

"Unfortunately Brooke Rosenbluthe will not be able to be in At The Movies," said TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "But, I am thrilled to share that Brittany Halen (star of Me & My Girl & George M!), will join us!"

Halen previously appeared as Sally in Me and My Girl, and Josie Cohan in Gorge M! Other Selected Credits: Mad Cow Theatre: Once (Reza/Violin), The Spitfire Grill (Shelby/Violin), Queensbury Theatre: Sideshow (Dance Captain/Auntie/Venus), Elf (Dance Captain), Alley Theatre: Around The World in 80 days (Live Music and Sound/Violinist), TUTS: Rocky Horror (Dance Captain), Reefer Madness (Ensemble), Yankee Doodle Dandy (Ensemble), White Christmas (Ensemble), Guys and Dolls (Hot Box Girl), Urban Cowboy (Ensemble/Violinist), Stages Repertory Theatre: Mack and Mabel (Mae Busch/Violinist) Failure; A Love Story (Jenny June Fail), Mainstreet Theatre: Civil War Christmas (Raz/Violinist).

Other At The Movies cast members include Adolpho Blaire (Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera), Sarah Cammerata, Brent Kuenning, Chris Lewis, and Whitney Winfield (star of Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera).

At The Movies is a trip through the many hit songs from favorite movies throughout history. This event will include hit songs such as "The Way We Were" from the movie starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's, and "Arthur's Theme" from Arthur, disco hits from Saturday Night Fever, and many more.

The Showstopper Series, sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Stock Development and TheatreZone patrons Susan Owens and Linda Walsh, also includes Those Were the Days (March 4-14, 2021); and The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021).

On February 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., TheatreZone will present Larry Alexander-Sinatra...my way as part of its 2020-21 Concert Series, generously sponsored by Tamiami Ford, Hyundai and Genesis, and TheatreZone patron Linda Walsh. Larry Alexander-Sinatra...my way will feature a one-of-a-kind performance by Larry Alexander, backed by his professional trio, celebrating the unparalleled career of Ole' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85.

For more information, call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1, visit http://www.theatre.zone or email info@theatre.zone.