First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alex Blanton
- VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
19%
Anna Collins
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
18%
Ava Griner
- VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
16%
Adam Nguyen
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
14%
Themily Figueras
- VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
13%
Jordan Kosanke
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
11%
Connor Mickey
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
10%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Wildes Arnett
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
30%
Rebecca Gonzalez
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
27%
Blair Andersen
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
23%
Emma Stanton
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
13%
Emma Stanton
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Clara Jean Kelly
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
38%
CJ Kelly
- A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
15%
Bella Ellec
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
15%
Asa Baghurst
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
15%
Sophia Elena Fermin
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
10%
Percy DeMocko
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Hank Rion
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
33%
Timothy Letheic Goins
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
16%
Megan Wheeler
- A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
12%
Megan Audette
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
11%
Tim Goins
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
10%
Maddie Rainer
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- New Stage Theatreworks
10%
Jared Smith
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
8%Best Direction Of A Play
Tin Tran
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
31%
Sarah Reid Vinyard
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
24%
Madison Reffield
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
18%
Jordon Kosanke
- A PLAY ABOUT A MAN WHO’S TRAPPED INSIDE BOX
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
16%
Jayme McGregor
- EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
12%Best Ensemble THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
36%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
25%A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
18%MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
16%VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
4%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Hemphill, Jr.
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
48%
Lily Johnson
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
16%
Danielle Prince
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
12%
Derek Schneider
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
12%
Derek Schneider
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%
Thorn Khuhro
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
David Springfield
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
28%
David Springfield
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
24%
David Springfield
- A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
19%
Shannon Wolf
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
18%
Jane Achenbach & Daniel Farias
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%
Jane Achenbach
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
37%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
21%A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
15%MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
13%THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- New Stage Theatreworks
6%Best New Play Or Musical A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
22%MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
21%WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
20%WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
11%THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
11%THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%WHAT'S NEXT?
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
5%EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Jenna Najjar
- A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE
- Peach State Summer Theatre
16%
Aubrey Anderson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
16%
Drew Rowell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
12%
William McCarty
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
12%
Johnny Flannagan
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
8%
Ian Anderson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
7%
Sara Vanderford
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%
Alex Blanton
- MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%
Jenna Najjar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
6%
Emma Pastula
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- New Stage Theatreworks
5%
Hal Presley
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%
Katie Truszkowski
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%
Percy DeMocko
- THE WROGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%
Mia Rasgorshek
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Rebecca Gonzalez
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
28%
Casey Kerr
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
16%
Lily Eyman
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
12%
Geoffrey Place
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
9%
Zira Brown
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
8%
Themily Figueras
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
7%
Miller Kiser
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%
Thomas Correnti
- A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
6%
Liam Neal
- EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
4%
Miller Kiser
- EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
4%Best Play A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance
56%WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
17%A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
15%THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
8%EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
5%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shannon Wolf
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
41%
Anna Collins
- THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
30%
Anna Collins
- THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
29%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Cramer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
59%
Sarah Reid Vinyard
- WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
27%
Sarah Reid Vinyard
- EXHAUST
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
14%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Logan Cook
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
19%
Olivia Scott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
14%
Alex Blanton
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
11%
Trey Harrell
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
11%
Johnny Flannagan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
10%
Trey Harrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
8%
Ian Andersen
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Peach State Summer Theatre
7%
Allyson Mowery
- MOO DENG VS PESTO
- Florida State University
6%
Andrew Rowell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Peach State Summer Theatre
5%
Logan Knight
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
3%
Katie Truszkowski
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%
Mia Rasgorshek
- WAHOOSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%
Makayla Blanton
- MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL
- White Mouse Theatre Productions
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Peach State Summer Theatre
63%
White Mouse Theatre Productions
30%
Southern Shakespeare
7%