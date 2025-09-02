First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alex Blanton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 19%

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

18%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

16%

Ava Griner -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

14%

Adam Nguyen -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

13%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

11%

Jordan Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

10%

Connor Mickey -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

30%

Sarah Wildes Arnett -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

27%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

23%

Blair Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

13%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

7%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

38%

Clara Jean Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

CJ Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

15%

Bella Ellec -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

15%

Asa Baghurst -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

10%

Sophia Elena Fermin -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

7%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

33%

Hank Rion -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Timothy Letheic Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

12%

Megan Wheeler -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

11%

Megan Audette -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Tim Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

10%

Maddie Rainer -- New Stage Theatreworks

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

8%

Jared Smith -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

31%

Tin Tran -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

24%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

18%

Madison Reffield -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A MAN WHO’S TRAPPED INSIDE BOX

16%

Jordon Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

12%

Jayme McGregor -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

36%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

25%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

18%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

16%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

4%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

48%

John Hemphill, Jr. -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

16%

Lily Johnson -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

12%

Danielle Prince -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

12%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

7%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

6%

Thorn Khuhro -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

28%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

24%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

19%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

18%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

6%

Jane Achenbach & Daniel Farias -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

6%

Jane Achenbach -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

37%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

21%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

13%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

7%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

6%

- New Stage Theatreworks

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

22%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

21%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

20%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

6%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHAT'S NEXT?

5%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

5%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

16%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Aubrey Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

12%

Drew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

12%

William McCarty -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Ian Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

7%

Sara Vanderford -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

6%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

5%

Emma Pastula -- New Stage Theatreworks

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

2%

Hal Presley -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

2%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WROGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

2%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

1%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

28%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

16%

Casey Kerr -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

12%

Lily Eyman -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

9%

Geoffrey Place -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

8%

Zira Brown -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

6%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

6%

Thomas Correnti -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

Liam Neal -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

56%

- Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

17%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

15%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

8%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

5%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

41%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

30%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

29%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

59%

Zach Cramer -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

27%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

14%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

19%

Logan Cook -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

14%

Olivia Scott -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

11%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

11%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

10%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Ian Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO

6%

Allyson Mowery -- Florida State University

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Andrew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

3%

Logan Knight -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

2%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

2%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

2%

Makayla Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

63%

Peach State Summer Theatre

30%

White Mouse Theatre Productions

7%

Southern Shakespeare

