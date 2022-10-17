Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year

Performances will run January 19 – February 5, 2023.

Oct. 17, 2022  
THE TEMPEST Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Year

The Tempest comes to Theatre Tallahassee in 2023. Performances will run January 19 - February 5, 2023.

Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will. When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him. Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.


