THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahasssee

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is now playing at Theatre Tallahassee. Performances run August 11 - 28, 2022.

Featuring a Book, Music, & Lyrics by Rupert Holmes, the musical is based upon the unfinished book by Charles Dickens.

A hilarious musical whodunit! The audience chooses the murderer in this rollicking adaptation of Charles Dickens' unfinished novel. Written by Rupert Holmes (Curtains, Escape (The Pina Colada Song)), the show was the first Broadway musical with multiple endings (determined by audience vote). The musical won five Tony Awards out of eleven nominations, including Best Musical.