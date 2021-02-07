Gulf Coast State College Presents Site-Specific RED SPEEDO

Gulf Coast State College Theatre presents a site-specific production of Luca Hnath's 2016 Obie winning drama, "Red Speedo".

The show is directed by Assistant Professor, Hank Rion with a cast featuring GCSC students, Andrew Rowell, Ian Bingham, Shamiracle Ross and Susanna Lloyd.

"With everything going on in the world today, COVID has forced us to think outside of the box," said Rion. "I kept wracking my brain about what to produce this Spring and after a long walk across campus I found myself standing in front of the college's pool. Then it hit me! I had read a play by Lucas Hnath about an Olympic swimmer. After that point everything fell into place." Actor Andrew Rowell thinks the space lends itself to authenticity an audience wouldn't have in a theatre, "I don't think many people have seen a show like this before that is set in the actual space it takes place in. I hope the audience feels like they are eavesdropping on the characters." Rion and the school have been diligent about keeping actors and audiences safe during this time. "The actors are all tested frequently throughout the rehearsals and the run of the show. They also wear double masks during the rehearsal process. The pool and bleachers are 82' wide, so we will be seating with extreme social distancing with masks required upon entry into the space." Seating is limited to only 36 tickets per performance.

Synopsis: Ray has swum his way to the eve of the Olympic trials. If he makes the team, he'll get a deal with Speedo. If he gets a deal with Speedo, he'll never need a real job. So when someone's stash of performance-enhancing drugs is found in the locker room fridge, threatening the entire team's Olympic fate, Ray has to crush the rumors or risk losing everything.

The show will take place at the GCSC Pool. Recommended for mature audiences due to language, violence. Masks and social distancing are required.

TICKETS: www.gulfcoast.edu/arts

Performance Dates:

February 12, 13, 19, 20 @ 7:30pm

February 14 & 21 @ 2:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/GCSCTheatre/videos/429870211615614