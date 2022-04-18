Deathtrap comes to Theatre Tallahassee this summer. Performances run June 9 - 26, 2022. The play is written by Ira Levin.

Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Learn more at https://theatretallahassee.org/2021-2022-season/deathtrap-2022/.