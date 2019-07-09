A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Charm Audiences at Theatre Tallahassee in Spring 2020

The 2014 Tony Award-winner for "Best Musical," A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will run at Theatre Tallahassee Apr. 23 through May 10, 2020.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind....

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs and eight doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

The musical, based on the novel, Israel Rank, by Roy Horniman, features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.

Don't miss Theatre Tallahassee's spring mainstage musical of the 2019-2020 season!

For more information and tickets to A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, tap here.





