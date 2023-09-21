WARU - JOURNEY OF A SMALL TURTLE Comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre Next Week

Performances run 27th September to 14th October.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024 Photo 2 All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatr Photo 4 REVIEW: Oscar Wilde's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes Up Short Despite Sydney Theatre Company's Bold Aesthetic

WARU - JOURNEY OF A SMALL TURTLE Comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre Next Week

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre will tour their stunning work for children, Waru – journey of the small turtle. Fresh from it’s critically acclaimed (and kid approved!) Sydney premiere season in 2022, Waru is a must-see new Australian work for children aged 3 and up and their families.

The production comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre 27th September to 14th October.

A journey of survival and discovery with our heroine Migi the turtle, the contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story is inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, in an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for three to seven year-olds.

Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings – amongst them, our small turtle friend, Migi. 

Waru is created by Bangarra’s former artistic director and multi award-winning choreographer Stephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard (ABC TV’s Playschool, Spear, ABC TV’s Cleverman), and Bangarra alumni Dancers and Choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris.

Waru provides teachers, parents and care-givers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity. 

Director Stephen Page said: “Waru is about celebrating the connection of Torres Strait Islander people to sea, land and sky. Even though it’s a children’s show, it carries very old stories of the green turtle’s life cycle that will connect to all people today. We’re excited to give young people a glimpse into the lives of the Torres Strait people and their stories.”

Waru writer Hunter Page-Lochard said: “I’m thrilled to be able to work with my father on a children’s show, especially now that I have a two-year-old daughter. Being a part of Playschool has given me an even greater appreciation of the importance of sharing culture with young people in Australia today, and I’m excited to be able to share the culture and stories of fellow creatives Sani and Elma with the youth community”.

DATES: 27th September to 14th October

TIMES: 11am and 1:30pm

LOCATION: Bangarra Studio Theatre (Sydney), 15 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay

WEB: Click Here

PHONE: (02) 9251 5333

PRICING: $35 per person, Family of four $30pp




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA Photo
Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on SKANK SINATRA

SKANK SINATRA A thoroughly entertaining night of clever, comic, crude and cheeky cabaret

2
Finalists Selected For the 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship Photo
Finalists Selected For the 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship

Three exceptional finalists have been selected to compete for the coveted 2023 Freedman Classical Fellowship, Courtenay Cleary (29, Queensland - Violin), Henry Justo (28, Queensland - Viola), and Jonty Coy (27, Western Australia - Flute). Learn more about the finalists here!

3
Australian Production of WICKED Partners With M·A·C Cosmetics Photo
Australian Production of WICKED Partners With M·A·C Cosmetics

The smash hit Australian production of WICKED has united with cult global beauty brand M·A·C Cosmetics. The partnership involves a number of exclusive activities that will excite customers and audiences alike. Learn more about the partnership and how to get tickets to Wicked here!

4
REVIEW: v Is Absolutely Hilarious And Touchingly Insightful Photo
REVIEW: v Is Absolutely Hilarious And Touchingly Insightful

Brilliantly funny, William Finn (Music and Lyrics) and Rachel Sheinkin’s (Book) THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is presented by the new generation of musical theatre stars under Dash Kruck’s insightful direction.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blank: An Improvised Musical
Sydney Fringe Cabaret Club at Castlereagh Boutique Hotel (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Medium
The Independent Theatre (10/19-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/28)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You