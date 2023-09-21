WARU - JOURNEY OF A SMALL TURTLE Comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre Next Week

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre will tour their stunning work for children, Waru – journey of the small turtle. Fresh from it’s critically acclaimed (and kid approved!) Sydney premiere season in 2022, Waru is a must-see new Australian work for children aged 3 and up and their families.

The production comes to Bangarra Studio Theatre 27th September to 14th October.

A journey of survival and discovery with our heroine Migi the turtle, the contemporary saltwater Lagaw Kazil (Island Children) story is inspired by the totemic system of the green turtle, in an interactive and immersive introduction to Torres Strait Islander culture and dance for three to seven year-olds.

Under the star-illuminated skies of the Torres Strait, a green turtle navigates her way back to the beach where she was born. The season has started, the turtles are returning to nest, and soon the island will welcome a new generation of hatchlings – amongst them, our small turtle friend, Migi.

Waru is created by Bangarra’s former artistic director and multi award-winning choreographer Stephen Page, together with Hunter Page-Lochard (ABC TV’s Playschool, Spear, ABC TV’s Cleverman), and Bangarra alumni Dancers and Choreographers Sani Townson and Elma Kris.

Waru provides teachers, parents and care-givers with a unique opportunity to open up conversations about climate change, caring for the environment and the traditional cultural values of respect and reciprocity.

Director Stephen Page said: “Waru is about celebrating the connection of Torres Strait Islander people to sea, land and sky. Even though it’s a children’s show, it carries very old stories of the green turtle’s life cycle that will connect to all people today. We’re excited to give young people a glimpse into the lives of the Torres Strait people and their stories.”

Waru writer Hunter Page-Lochard said: “I’m thrilled to be able to work with my father on a children’s show, especially now that I have a two-year-old daughter. Being a part of Playschool has given me an even greater appreciation of the importance of sharing culture with young people in Australia today, and I’m excited to be able to share the culture and stories of fellow creatives Sani and Elma with the youth community”.

DATES: 27th September to 14th October

TIMES: 11am and 1:30pm

LOCATION: Bangarra Studio Theatre (Sydney), 15 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay

WEB: Click Here

PHONE: (02) 9251 5333

PRICING: $35 per person, Family of four $30pp