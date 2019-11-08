WAR HORSE Will Come to Sydney's Lyric Theatre

Experience an unforgettable theatrical journey when the National Theatre of Great Britain's internationally acclaimed production of War Horse comes to Sydney's Lyric Theatre from 15 February 2020, direct from a sell-out season in London.

New seats go on sale this Friday 8 November, including extra matinee dates, with only 35 performances of this six-time winner at Broadway's Tony Awards.

Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, War Horse features a 34 strong cast and more than 20 puppets. It is the most successful play in the National Theatre's history, has won more than 25 international awards and has now been seen by over eight million people worldwide, in 98 cities across 12 countries. It even has Her Majesty the Queen's seal of approval!

A remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, it tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

War Horse is presented in Australia by the National Theatre of Great Britain and Trafalgar Entertainment.

Tickets from $59.90 *subject to availability; a handling fee applies warhorseonstage.com.au



War Horse is also touring to the Regent Theatre in Melbourne and Crown Theatre in Perth.





