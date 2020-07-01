VIDEOS: Australian Theatres Partner With Google Creatives Labs to Create Three Interactive Digital Productions

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Australian Theatres have partnered with Google Creative Labs to created Theatre Made For the Internet.

The first piece, Thirsty!, was created by Griffin Theatre Company. The interactive techno-noir detective thriller requires audience members to look for clues to assist the actors. The production utilized a Chrome extension called #Poll, which asked viewers to participate in the action.

The performance was streamed alongside other interactive works from The Last Great Hunt and Sandpit.

The Last Great Hunt's show turned a living room into a live production space, including cardboard props and wall-mounted projection in Bad Baby Jean. Sandpit responded directly to audience comments during A Highly Filtered Picture of Dorian Gray.

The productions were streamed across three nights in May, but can still be watched below!

Thirsty!

By Roshelle Fong

Devised and performed with Daniel Last

Technical Director: David Bergman

Broadcast Director: Khym Scott

A Highly Filtered Picture of Dorian Gray

Co-Directors: Dan Koerner and Sam Haren

Writer: Rachel Perks

Cast: Antoine Jelk, Catherine Văn-Davies and Zoe Barry

Designer: Renate Henschke

Bad Baby Jean

Created and Performed by: Gita Bezard, Adriane Daff, Jeffrey Jay Fowler, Arielle Gray, Chris Isaacs and Tim Watts

Composer and Sound Designer: Max Juniper

Technical Director: Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You