Tickets on Sale For WAITRESS in Sydney

Tickets are now on pre-sale for the Australian premiere of Broadway's smash-hit musical WAITRESS, which will light up the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 1 August 2026. General public tickets go on sale from Friday 31 October. It's not too late to join the waitlist at WaitresstheMusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, and brought to life by a trailblazing female-led creative team, including a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, an original, uplifting score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus, WAITRESS is the irresistible Broadway hit about resilience, friendship and hope that has captured hearts worldwide.

This heartwarming and empowering musical tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress and expert pie maker who longs to escape her rocky marriage and start again. When a baking contest, an unexpected new romance and the support of her fellow waitresses offer her a taste of change, Jenna discovers that the secret ingredient to happiness might be closer than she ever imagined.

“Get your tickets now for the Australian premiere of this original and inspiring production,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “WAITRESS became a huge hit on Broadway where it played for almost four years, receiving four Tony nominations and six Drama Desk nominations, as well as many other awards and nominations. It had a return season on Broadway, played the West End from 2019, toured the US three times, and was a huge hit in many countries across the world. WAITRESS has become a ‘must see' musical, with its memorable music by Sara Bareilles and universal themes of hope and resilience.”

WAITRESS made history on Broadway with the four top creative spots in a show being filled by women – Sara Bareilles (music and lyrics), Jessie Nelson (book), Lorin Latarro (choreography) and Diane Paulus (direction). It opened on Broadway in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until January 2020. WAITRESS was originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.