Rosie O’Donnell to Make Australian Debut with COMMON KNOWLEDGE at The Sydney Opera House

Legendary comedian, television host, and film star Rosie O’Donnell will make her highly anticipated Australian debut with her critically acclaimed one-woman show Common Knowledge.

Following its debut in Dublin and a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Common Knowledge arrives in Sydney after playing to sold-out houses and earning standing ovations. In her first-ever Australian performance, O’Donnell reflects on her life in the present, including her long-held dream of performing in Australia, her move from the United States to Ireland, and how that transition has shaped her outlook on the future.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing at the best venues in the world. The Sydney Opera House is number one on my list. How amazing for me to get on that stage?! Such hallowed ground, and to perform for the wonderful people Down Under, just incredible. Thank you Australia,” said O’Donnell.

An eleven-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient, O’Donnell is known for her sharp wit, heartfelt storytelling, and fearless opinions. Common Knowledge blends her trademark humour with moments of reflection, exploring topics from pop culture to politics with honesty, warmth, and her unmistakable spontaneity.

This will be a one-time-only opportunity for Australian audiences to experience Rosie O’Donnell live at one of the world’s most iconic venues.

The production will play the Sydney Opera House for two performances only—Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 14 via sydneyoperahouse.com.