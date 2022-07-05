ORACLE - The Myth Comes to Sydney Opera House in August

From the creative team behind the award-winning Matador comes their latest fusion of circus, burlesque, dance and contemporary storytelling, ORACLE. And it is a show for the Gods! Following a sold out tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, ORACLE comes to the Sydney Opera House in August for a limited season.



Since the beginning of time, humankind, gods and goddesses alike, have all looked to the stars in an attempt to draw meaning from the Universe. In doing so, prophecies and myths have been told, tales of monsters, mermaids and other mythical creatures, of powerful goddesses and vengeful gods, of heroes and beautiful maidens. Tales of a decadent time, of love and lust, of bravery and sacrifice. Tales and legends that birthed the star constellations of the Zodiac signs we know today.



Delivering these prophecies and myths is a maiden - a warrior, a saviour and an empath, a beauty robbed of sight but blessed with vision. The voice of the gods, the light in the dark. She is Oracle, played by star of The Voice and The X Factor, Jazmin Varlet.



Let Oracle and her haunting, powerhouse vocals guide you through the 12 zodiac myths, explored thematically through live vocals, world class circus acts, mesmerizing aerials and steamy burlesque numbers, interlaced with ballet, contemporary and commercial dance. With a diverse, talented and attractive cast of 18 performers, ORACLE brings you elite specialty acts and choreography, set to an epic soundtrack of classic anthems, hit songs, ballads, covers and cinematic masterpieces. The handmade costumes, providing an injection of high fashion into the mix, pay homage to some of the biggest names of the fashion world.



ORACLE creator Bass Fam says, "It is nothing short of a miracle that we have reached this point. This show was set to be performed in 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. We had to recast and re-audition and find a new venue, and then cancel and postpone auditions again due to lockdowns. It has been quite the journey. And now we have a stunning cast of 18 performers from all around Australia, performing tales of zodiac mythology that have inspired me from a young age."