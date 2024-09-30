New Performances of ANNIE on Sale in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, new performances have been added today for the Sydney season of the new Australian production of the ever-popular Broadway musical Annie, which begins on 27 March next year. Performances up until 18 May have been released for pre-sale from today, with General Public sales from Friday 4 October.

Anthony Warlow returns as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role he has played twice before in Australia to great acclaim and in which he made his Broadway debut. One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony’s stellar career includes lead roles in Chicago (Billy Flynn), The Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom), The Wizard of Oz (The Wizard), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), Les Misérables (Enjolras), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Sweeney Todd) and A Little Night Music (Frederik Egerman).

With a career spanning two decades, Debora Krizak takes on the delicious role of Miss Hannigan. One of Australia's most critically acclaimed leading ladies of musical theatre, Debora has starred in shows such as Mel Brooks’ The Producers, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You and Billy Elliot. She has also played feature roles in John Frost and Opera Australia’s productions of Anything Goes and Cinderella.

Rising star Mackenzie Dunn will play Lily St. Regis and Keanu Gonzalez will step into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan. Mackenzie and Keanu are currently starring as Rizzo and Kenickie in the new Australian tour of Grease. Most recently seen in Australia in Jekyll and Hyde, Broadway actorAmanda Lea LaVergne will play the role of Grace Farrell. Amanda’s credits include Annie, Bring It On, Guys and Dolls, 9 to 5, Crazy for You, An American in Paris, Anything Goes, Chicago and Gypsy.

“I’m so excited to bring that perennial favourite Annie back to Australia for a whole new generation. With Anthony returning to the role that took him to Broadway, alongside Debora, Mackenzie, Keanu and Amanda Lea, I know this production, directed by Karen Johnson Mortimer and with new choreography by Mitchell Woodcock, is going to be fantastic,” said John Frost. “Line up now to buy your tickets to one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time. Don’t wait until Tomorrow!”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy® for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

A celebration of hope, family and friendship. This small but mighty young girl has returned to stick out her chin and grin once more!

