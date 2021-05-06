Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Adds Extra Show In Final Week

The Sydney season must close on Sunday 16 May.

May. 6, 2021  

Due to overwhelming demand an extra show on Wednesday 12 July 7pm has been added for Magic Mike Live. The Sydney season must close on Sunday 16 May then Channing Tatum's production heads to Melbourne opening on 8 June at Birrarung Marr then onto Brisbane and Perth.

 

Magic Mike Live is an immersive, thrilling, live dance and acrobatic spectacular. The magic happens the moment you enter the custom-built Arcadia Spiegeltent and then marvel as a group of extraordinary artists perform a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular, featuring sexy and daring dance routines entwined with one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast from around the world.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

Learn more and book at MagicMikeLive.com.au.


