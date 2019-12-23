Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in an opera
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in an Opera
Best Cabaret Performance
Best Cabaret Performer
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design - Musical
Best Costume Design - Play
Best Director of an Opera
Best Director/Musical
Best Director/Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Best Music Director - Musical
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Play
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Best Scenic Design - Play
Best Sound Design - Musical
Best Sound Design - Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Marcus James Hurley - KINKY BOOTS - Rockdale Musical Society 17%
Adam Scicluna - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 12%
Toby Francis - ONCE - Darlinghurst Theatre 11%
Rowan Witt - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 14%
Gareth Isaac - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 13%
Ben Gerrard - ANGELS IN AMERICA - The Old Fitz 11%
Leigh Melrose - Whitely - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 24%
John Longmuir - WOZZECK - Sydney Opera House 17%
Shanul Sharma - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 17%
Natalie Abbott - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%
Courtney Bell - MAMMA MIA - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 14%
Charmaine Gibbs - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 12%
Lauren McKenna - PUFFS - Entertainment Quarter 15%
Rose Treloar - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 15%
Emily McKnight - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 13%
Lise Lindstrom - Salome - Opera Australia - sydney Opera House 33%
Ermonela Jahu - Anna Bolena - Opera Australia - Sydney Opera House 28%
Catherine Carby - Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 21%
I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 32%
A TO Z OF MUSICAL SHOWSTOPPERS - Willoughby Theatre Company, Concourse Chatswood 24%
BOBBY FOX: THE IRISH BOY - Sydney Opera House 20%
Alyssa wilkins - SPIEGELESQUE TOO - Glen st 23%
Steven Kreamer - I SING SONGS - Hayes Theatre Co 20%
Caitlin Rose - MURDER, SHE SANG - The Newsagency 15%
Sally Dashwood - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 22%
Tracey Blankenship - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 15%
Yvette Lee - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 12%
Audrey Currie & Karen Lamont-Barnett - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 22%
Meredith Laverty - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 22%
Audrey currie - MAMMA MIA - Riverside 18%
Susan Carveth - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 59%
Marry Picard - VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 41%
Greg Eldridge - GHOST SONATA - Opera Centre 54%
Chas Rader-Shieber - RETURN OF ULYSSES - PINCHGUT - City Recital Hall 33%
Chas Rader-Shieber - ARTASERSE - City Recital Hall 13%
Rod Herbert - LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 14%
Neil Gooding - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 13%
Jordan Vassallo - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 11%
Chris Huntly-Turner / James Haxby - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 14%
Erica Lovell - GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 14%
shaun rennie - TREVOR - Kings Cross Theatre 11%
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 24%
INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 15%
BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 14%
James Wallis - Les Miserables - Manly Musical Society 17%
Sean Clarke - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 16%
Alexander Berlage - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 14%
Mehran Mortezaei - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 26%
Alexander Berlage - LORD OF THE FLIES - Sydney Theatre Company 26%
Alexander Berlage - GLORIA - Reginald Seymour Centre 15%
Alexander Berlage - LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 45%
John Rayment - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 29%
Ross Graham - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 14%
Peter Hayward - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 19%
Peter Sampson - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 15%
Peter Hayward - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 13%
MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 13%
INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 12%
LES MISERABLES - Manly Musical Society 9%
LA PASSION DE SIMONE - Carriageworks 46%
Return of Ulysses - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 29%
Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 25%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 18%
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 15%
GRAVITY GUTS - Sydney Fringe 12%
Josh mcintosh - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 29%
Isabel Hudson - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 21%
Neil Shotter and Jordan Vassallo - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 17%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Sydney Lyric 50%
Isabel Hudson - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - Darlinghurst Theatre 25%
GLORIA - The Seymour Centre 14%
David Grigg - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 25%
Jessica James Moody - HERRINGBONE - Kings Cross 20%
David Grigg - INTO THE WOODS - BLOOM CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS - The Concourse - Chatswood 15%
PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 55%
ONCE IN ROYAL DAVID'S CITY - NEW THEATRE 26%
VENUS IN FUR - 107 Projects 19%
Malcolm Tuck - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 14%
TOBY FRANCIS - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside Theatres 12%
Blake Appelqvist - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Hayes Theatre Co 9%
Asalemo Tofete - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Bar'd Work 52%
Nick Fitzsimmons - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 18%
Elias Parker - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 16%
Richard Anderson - Ghost Sonata - The Opera Centre 28%
John Longmuir - TURANDOT - Sydney Opera House 26%
Russell Harcourt - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 18%
Stefanie Jones - MURIELS WEDDING - Sydney Lyric 21%
Debora Kritzak - MAMMA MIA! - PACKEMIN PRODUCTIONS - Riverside theatre 15%
Hannah Barn - BIG FISH - Engadine Theatre 10%
Emma O'Sullivan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 34%
Shannon Ryan - THE SHAKESBEER SESSIONS - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bar'd Work 20%
Natasha McDonald - PERSUASION - Genesian Theatre 11%
Dominica Matthews - GHOST WIFE - Opera Centre 58%
Emily Edmonds - Artaserse - Pinchgut - City Recital Hall 42%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in an opera
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in an Opera
Best Cabaret Performance
Best Cabaret Performer
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design - Musical
Best Costume Design - Play
Best Director of an Opera
Best Director/Musical
Best Director/Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Best Music Director - Musical
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Play
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Best Scenic Design - Play
Best Sound Design - Musical
Best Sound Design - Play
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.