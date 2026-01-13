FINDING GLITTER IN THE STORM Will Make Premiere at Midsumma Festival 2026

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A darkly comic, deeply personal solo theatre work, Finding Glitter in the Storm will make its Midsumma Festival debut this January at Club Voltaire.

Written and performed by Josh Moyes and directed by Lachlan Plain, the show is a coming-of-age story about growing up queer in regional Australia, navigating grief, addiction, family chaos and survival, and learning how humour and storytelling can become a lifeline. Musical Score and song by Tim Wild (Taxiride)

Set against the backdrop of Byron Bay in the 1990s and early 2000s, the work gently unpacks the contradictions of alternative culture, masculinity and belonging. With raw honesty and sharp humour, Moyes invites audiences into a story shaped by loss, resilience and the quiet moments where glitter appears in the middle of the storm.

The show began life as a ten minute scene in 2017 and has evolved over nearly a decade through memoir writing, live storytelling and devised performance. The result is an intimate, fearless piece that blends stand up energy with theatrical storytelling.

Finding Glitter in the Storm is a love letter to misfits, late bloomers and anyone who has had to rebuild themselves more than once.

An Auslan interpreted and relaxed performance will be presented on the Sunday evening, reflecting the production’s commitment to access and inclusion.