DRIFTWOOD The Musical Comes to Australia in 2023

Driftwood The Musical had an extraordinary season in Melbourne earlier this year at Chapel Off Chapel. Now, the production is coming to Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 31 May - 4 June and Chapel Off Chapel from 3 - 20 May, then touring to Sydney's Glen Street Theatre from 24 - 28 May.



Driftwood - The Musical tells the inspirational story of the renowned Austrian/ Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist-inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig. We follow their lives in pre-war Vienna, the family's narrow escape from Nazi Austria, Slawa's ingenious invention of the foldable umbrella, and the incredible chain of events that took place after miraculously escaping the Holocaust and rebuilding their careers as artists in Melbourne.

This epic story that covers three continents and three generations has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, based on the original memoir by Eva de Jong-Duldig. It features original music, lyrics and arrangements by Anthony Barnhill with lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie.

Tour Dates

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

SEASON: Wednesday 3 - Saturday 20 May

PRICES: from $39.90

BOOKINGS: https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical-2/



VENUE: Glen Street Theatre, Cnr Glen St & Blackbutts Rd, Belrose

SEASON: Wednesday 24-Sunday 28 May

PRICES: All tickets $65

BOOKINGS: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/driftwood-musical



VENUE: Riverside Theatres, Cnr Church & Market Sts, Parramatta

SEASON: Wednesday 31 May - Sunday 4 June

PRICES: $39.90 - $69.90

BOOKINGS: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical/

