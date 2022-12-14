Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

DRIFTWOOD The Musical Comes to Australia in 2023

The production is coming toÂ Â Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 31 May â€“ 4 June andÂ Chapel Off Chapel from 3 â€“ 20 May.

Dec. 14, 2022 Â 
DRIFTWOOD The Musical Comes to Australia in 2023

Driftwood The Musical had an extraordinary season in Melbourne earlier this year at Chapel Off Chapel. Now, the production is coming to Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 31 May - 4 June and Chapel Off Chapel from 3 - 20 May, then touring to Sydney's Glen Street Theatre from 24 - 28 May.

Driftwood - The Musical tells the inspirational story of the renowned Austrian/ Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist-inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig. We follow their lives in pre-war Vienna, the family's narrow escape from Nazi Austria, Slawa's ingenious invention of the foldable umbrella, and the incredible chain of events that took place after miraculously escaping the Holocaust and rebuilding their careers as artists in Melbourne.

This epic story that covers three continents and three generations has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, based on the original memoir by Eva de Jong-Duldig. It features original music, lyrics and arrangements by Anthony Barnhill with lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie.

Tour Dates

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran
SEASON: Wednesday 3 - Saturday 20 May
PRICES: from $39.90
BOOKINGS: https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical-2/

VENUE: Glen Street Theatre, Cnr Glen St & Blackbutts Rd, Belrose
SEASON: Wednesday 24-Sunday 28 May
PRICES: All tickets $65
BOOKINGS: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/driftwood-musical

VENUE: Riverside Theatres, Cnr Church & Market Sts, Parramatta
SEASON: Wednesday 31 May - Sunday 4 June
PRICES: $39.90 - $69.90
BOOKINGS: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical/



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


MOTHERTONGUE, MOTHERLAND By Sunny Kim Will Premiere in the Utzon Room in February 2023 Photo
MOTHERTONGUE, MOTHERLAND By Sunny Kim Will Premiere in the Utzon Room in February 2023
The Sydney Opera House announced the rescheduled date for MotherTongue, MotherLandÂ â€“ Korean-born vocalist improviser and composerÂ Sunny Kim's immersive and poetic response to motherhood. Following its postponement in May, the work will have its premiere in the Utzon RoomÂ onÂ Sunday 12 February, 2023Â as part of the bi-annual season ofÂ UnWrapped.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ Photo
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ
BOXING DAY BBQ for stings, jabs and uppercuts. Director Mark Kilmurry presents Sam Oâ€™Sullivanâ€™s new Australian play at the Ensemble Theatre.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; at Riverside Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; at Riverside Theatres Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
THE GRUFFALOS CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month Photo
THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month
Riverside Theatres and CDP are proud to present Tall Storiesâ€™ magical musical adaptation of The Gruffaloâ€™s Child at Riverside Theatres from the 19th â€“ 21st January 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


MOTHERTONGUE, MOTHERLAND By Sunny Kim Will Premiere in the Utzon Room in February 2023MOTHERTONGUE, MOTHERLAND By Sunny Kim Will Premiere in the Utzon Room in February 2023
December 13, 2022

The Sydney Opera House announced the rescheduled date for MotherTongue, MotherLandÂ â€“ Korean-born vocalist improviser and composerÂ Sunny Kim's immersive and poetic response to motherhood. Following its postponement in May, the work will have its premiere in the Utzon RoomÂ onÂ Sunday 12 February, 2023Â as part of the bi-annual season ofÂ UnWrapped.
THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next MonthTHE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month
December 12, 2022

Riverside Theatres and CDP are proud to present Tall Storiesâ€™ magical musical adaptation of The Gruffaloâ€™s Child at Riverside Theatres from the 19th â€“ 21st January 2023.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces New and Final Dates For Sydney SeasonTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces New and Final Dates For Sydney Season
December 12, 2022

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹The brand-new Australian production of iconic Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has added new dates to its Sydney season after incredible demand for tickets with several performances already sold-out.
TREVOR ASHLEY'S MOULIN SCROOGE! Season Extended At Seymour CentreTREVOR ASHLEY'S MOULIN SCROOGE! Season Extended At Seymour Centre
December 9, 2022

Trevor Ashley's Moulin Scrooge, the madcap adults-only panto that is playing at the Seymour Centre will now close on 21 December.
Bell Shakespeare Announces Further Casting For ROMEO AND JULIETBell Shakespeare Announces Further Casting For ROMEO AND JULIET
December 8, 2022

Bell ShakespeareÂ has announced further cast members for its upcoming production ofÂ Romeo and Juliet,Â the first full production to be presented in the company's theatreÂ The Neilson NutshellÂ at Pier 2/3 at Walsh Bay Arts Precinct fromÂ 23 June â€“ 27 August 2023, with a two-week season at theÂ Arts Centre MelbourneÂ in the middle, fromÂ 14 â€“ 29 July 2023.
share