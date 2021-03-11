Belvoir St Theatre To Return To Full Capacity

Almost exactly one year after COVID-19 closed our theatre doors, Belvoir are very pleased to announce a return to full capacity for audience numbers.

NSW Health has granted Belvoir an exemption to the Public Health Order, which means that all shows in the Upstairs theatre will be at the increased capacity, starting from the first performance of Stop Girl on 20 March, the debut play from journalist and award-winning foreign correspondent Sally Sara.

Eamon Flack, Belvoir Artistic Director, said: "Covid is far from over but a full house feels like a real milestone, not just for theatre but for the country. Where else in the world will you get a safe full house in a theatre? Our thanks to everyone who has chipped in to keep us going. Every little bit counts. Even the encouragement. Especially the encouragement."

All other COVID-Safe measures will remain in place, with masks still required upon entry, except when eating or drinking. Patrons will need to check in as usual via the NSW Service App. All information on Belvoir's COVID-Safe measures can be found here.

Patrons who are not ready to return to the theatre at full capacity can contact the Belvoir Box Office team to discuss options.