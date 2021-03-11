Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Belvoir St Theatre To Return To Full Capacity

The first performance of Stop Girl, the debut play from journalist and award-winning foreign correspondent Sally Sara.

Mar. 11, 2021  

Belvoir St Theatre To Return To Full Capacity

Almost exactly one year after COVID-19 closed our theatre doors, Belvoir are very pleased to announce a return to full capacity for audience numbers.

NSW Health has granted Belvoir an exemption to the Public Health Order, which means that all shows in the Upstairs theatre will be at the increased capacity, starting from the first performance of Stop Girl on 20 March, the debut play from journalist and award-winning foreign correspondent Sally Sara.

Eamon Flack, Belvoir Artistic Director, said: "Covid is far from over but a full house feels like a real milestone, not just for theatre but for the country. Where else in the world will you get a safe full house in a theatre? Our thanks to everyone who has chipped in to keep us going. Every little bit counts. Even the encouragement. Especially the encouragement."

All other COVID-Safe measures will remain in place, with masks still required upon entry, except when eating or drinking. Patrons will need to check in as usual via the NSW Service App. All information on Belvoir's COVID-Safe measures can be found here.

Patrons who are not ready to return to the theatre at full capacity can contact the Belvoir Box Office team to discuss options.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron

Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories
BWW REVIEW: The Challenge Of Returning To The Dating Scene In The Digital Age Plays Out Wi Photo

BWW REVIEW: The Challenge Of Returning To The Dating Scene In The Digital Age Plays Out With The Relatable OUTDATED.

Critical Stages Touring Launches Ambitious 2021 Touring & Development Season Photo

Critical Stages Touring Launches Ambitious 2021 Touring & Development Season

Legs On The Wall Present NEXT CHAPTERS: UPLIFTING ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES Photo

Legs On The Wall Present NEXT CHAPTERS: UPLIFTING ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES

Manly Art Gallery & Museum Presents BIRDLAND Exhibition Photo

Manly Art Gallery & Museum Presents BIRDLAND Exhibition


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!