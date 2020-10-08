Zurich Improv Comedy Festival: SPUNK 2020 Returns This Weekend

The festival takes place Saturday 10 October 2020 - Saturday 17 October 2020.

SPUNK 2020, the international festival of improvisation and theatre is back in Zurich beginning this weekend.

The festival takes place Saturday 10 October 2020 - Saturday 17 October 2020.

Top-class improvisors from Germany, England, Argentina, Poland and Switzerland join forces on the 10th-17th October at the ComedyHaus Zurich and the töpferei Zürich. Together at the eigth edition of SPUNK they'll show Zurich how short sketches, full-length stage plays, improvised concerts and imaginative children's stories can all be created on stage spontaneously.

This year SPUNK welcomes international guests including: the sisters Beata and Gosia Różalska (Poland); our German neighbours Paul Ziehmer, Julia Hisserich and Lena Breuer; and the born and bred Swiss David Wüthrich & Lionel Perrinjaquet.

Come and be a part of SPUNK-filled nights, join the party and immerse yourself in the spontaneous, exciting and multifaceted world of improv. On stage at the ComedyHaus and the töpferei, spellbinding stories and characters will be created in the moment. A unique, one-of-a-kind theatre experience that should definitely not be missed.

Learn more and book at https://improtheater-festival.ch/en.

Shows View More Switzerland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You