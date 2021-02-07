Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zürcher Theater Spektakel Presents SHOWING WITHOUT GOING

What are the options for creating, producing and touring live performance in a world where we need to drastically reduce our energy use?

Feb. 7, 2021  
In what ways, old or new, can live performance thrive and evolve within new constraints and without compromising on 'liveness' or international exchange.

Among other things, Ant Hampton is going to attend his project 'Showing Without Going' at Théâtre de Vidy after. Currently, the artist is looking for projects that provide possible answers.

What are the options for creating, producing and touring live performance in a world where we need to drastically reduce our energy use? Faced with an unfolding climate catastrophe, and building on what we've learnt during 2020's Covid crisis, we propose to try and answer this question collectively.

Learn more here.


