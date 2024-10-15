TINO FLAUTINO UND DER KATER LEO Comes to Theatre Basel This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tino Flautino und der Kater Leo comes to Theatre Basel. The performance is on 20 October.

The young king Tino Flautino finds three sheets of music while playing the recorder in the castle park. He plays the music from the sheet and realises that the end of the composition is missing. Too bad - the music is so beautiful! He sets off in search of the missing fourth sheet and the person who wrote the beautiful piece. Children can accompany the world-famous recorder player Maurice Steger in the guise of Tino Flautino on this exciting journey through music history.

A co-operation with the La Cetra Barockorchester Basel

Besetzung

Blockflöte, Tino Flautino – Maurice Steger

Konzertmeistern – Katharina Heutjer

Violine – Sonoko Asabuki

Viola – Joanna Michalak

Violoncello – Jonathan Pešek

Kontrabass – Fred Uhlig

Cembalo – Irene González Roldán

Sprecher – Karl Friedrich Maximilian Götte

Comments

