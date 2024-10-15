News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TINO FLAUTINO UND DER KATER LEO Comes to Theatre Basel This Month

The performance is on 20 October.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
TINO FLAUTINO UND DER KATER LEO Comes to Theatre Basel This Month Image
Tino Flautino und der Kater Leo comes to Theatre Basel. The performance is on 20 October.

TINO FLAUTINO UND DER KATER LEO Comes to Theatre Basel This Month
The young king Tino Flautino finds three sheets of music while playing the recorder in the castle park. He plays the music from the sheet and realises that the end of the composition is missing. Too bad - the music is so beautiful! He sets off in search of the missing fourth sheet and the person who wrote the beautiful piece. Children can accompany the world-famous recorder player Maurice Steger in the guise of Tino Flautino on this exciting journey through music history.

A co-operation with the La Cetra Barockorchester Basel

Besetzung

  • Blockflöte, Tino Flautino – Maurice Steger
  • Konzertmeistern – Katharina Heutjer
  • Violine – Sonoko Asabuki
  • Viola – Joanna Michalak
  • Violoncello – Jonathan Pešek
  • Kontrabass – Fred Uhlig
  • Cembalo – Irene González Roldán
  • Sprecher – Karl Friedrich Maximilian Götte



