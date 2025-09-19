Photos: You Do You Theatre Co’s TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Theater STOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You Do You Theatre Co. has released production photos from its latest show, Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical tick, tick… BOOM!, now playing at Theater STOK in Zurich.

Directed by Tim Hupf, the production stars Oli Pont, Heather Hsieh, and Robert Flitcroft in Larson’s semi-autobiographical rock musical about life, love, and the pressure of chasing dreams on the brink of turning 30.

Following the company’s successful Zurich debut with The Last Five Years earlier this year, tick, tick… BOOM! continues You Do You Theatre Co.’s mission to bring bold, intimate musical theatre to Swiss audiences.

Performances run through September 21st.

