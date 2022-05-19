MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

María de Buenos Aires is now playing at Theater St.Gallen.

A gripping, melancholic dance, born in the seedy neighborhoods of Buenos Aires and born out of a struggle against hardship, is the soul of the tango opera María de Buenos Aires. María seeks great fortune, fails, and is killed in a black mass. After her death, her shadow roams the streets of Buenos Aires and, in an endless cycle, a María is born again.

With expressive music, Ástor Piazzolla tells the story of María's difficult life and mythical death. With his only opera, he wrote a declaration of love for his hometown of Buenos Aires and in the process revolutionized tango by fusing Argentine folklore with classical, modern music and jazz.

Two up-and-coming Argentinian artists, conductor Natalia Salinas and director Marcos Darbyshire, will introduce themselves to the St.Gallen audience with this production.



Tango opera in two parts



World premiere: May 8, 1968, Sala Planeta, Buenos Aires



Music by Ástor Piazzolla

Libretto by Horacio Ferrer



In Spanish with German surtitles

Performances run through 12 June 2022.

Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/maria-de-buenos-aires/2432.