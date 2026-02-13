BECOMING MARILYN MONROE Will Make World Premiere in Zurich, Switzerland

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of BECOMING MARILYN MONROE, an official immersive experience in partnership with the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, will open at Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich on March 26, 2026. The Swiss premiere is presented in cooperation with partner Darko Soolfrank and Lichthalle Maag.

BECOMING MARILYN MONROE is a captivating multimedia experience that takes you inside the making of the legend. This interactive exhibition is a powerful, emotional journey following in the footsteps of an icon from the first spark that ignited her career filled with courage, honesty, and passion, influencing generations to come. Presented in a theatrical environment that evokes a 1950s Hollywood film studio, with striking visual installations and interactive moments, this world premiere marks the 100th birthday of the woman who shaped culture and refused to be defined.

Through innovative projection mapping, an original music soundscape, film footage, and cinematic storytelling, audiences are transported into Marilyn Monroe Productions, from the sparkle of the Hollywood studio to the shadows of the backlot, where dreams and reality collide, revealing the woman behind the myth.

Guests step through a reimagined 1950s Hollywood studio and experience Marilyn's meteoric rise to fame as a model and a film actress.

With "on set" photo opportunities and interactive creative zones, visitors can relax in a boutique screening room with a curated reel of famous Marilyn film trailers; explore a digital dressing room that allows you to virtually try on Marilyn's iconic costumes and step inside the producer/press office designed to reveal the inner workings of Marilyn Monroe Productions. Together, these interactive experiences offer a dynamic, modern tribute to the craft, creativity, and cultural impact of Marilyn Monroe's career and legacy.

In honor of the 100TH Birthday of Marilyn Monroe, BECOMING MARILYN MONROE is a stunning immersive exhibition dedicated to the Hollywood legend, one of the most influential cultural figures in history - a global icon and symbol of charisma, creativity, ambition, vulnerability, glamour, and modern femininity.

BECOMING MARILYN MONROE celebrates the artist, the innovator, and the trailblazer whose legacy continues to inspire new generations of creators and women around the world.

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM

Broadway International Group (Producer)

Marc Routh (Producer/Executive Producer)

Simone Genatt (Producer/Executive Producer)

Bergamot Front Row Fund (Co-Producer)

Broadway Immersive Entertainment (Co-Producer)

Rod Kaats (Project Producer)

Mitch Sebastian (Creative Director and Director)

flora&faunavisions (Scenic, Sound and Media Design)

MAAG Moments (Zurich Presenter)

