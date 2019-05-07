INTO THE WOODS Comes to Geneva with Gaos this May

Gaos brings Into The Woods to Geneva to Switzerland. The musical has an opening night set for 3 May, 2019, with a closing night currently set for 12 May, 2019 at Theatre De Marens.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's imaginative, darkly comical remix of beloved fairy tales, a baker and his wife set out to reverse a witch's curse in hopes of having a child of their own. The couple's quest takes them into the woods, where they encounter Little Red Ridinghood, Jack and his beanstalk, a cautious Cinderella, a sequestered Rapunzel and a couple of lovelorn princes. Sondheim's lush Tony-winning score and James Lapine's Tony-winning book conjure a world where "giants can be good and witches can be right."

tickets can be purchased now at: https://www.theatreinenglish.ch/TIE2019/

For more information on Gaos check out: http://www.gaos.ch/

Photo Credit: Gaos





