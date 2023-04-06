GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity.

The heart of Franz Schubert's string quartet in D minor D 810, which gives it its title, is the second movement with the variations on Schubert's song Der Tod und das Mädchen. None other than Gustav Mahler was convinced of the symphonic potential of this romantic, emotionally charged quartet; Schubert had already consciously sown the seeds for this during the composition - Mahler's version for string orchestra develops them most beautifully.



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade in B flat major for wind instruments and double bass KV 361 Gran Partita

Franz Schubert string quartet in D minor D 810 Death and the Maiden (arr. for string orchestra by G. Mahler)