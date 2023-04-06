Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

The performance is set for 14 April.

Apr. 06, 2023  
GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity.

The heart of Franz Schubert's string quartet in D minor D 810, which gives it its title, is the second movement with the variations on Schubert's song Der Tod und das Mädchen. None other than Gustav Mahler was convinced of the symphonic potential of this romantic, emotionally charged quartet; Schubert had already consciously sown the seeds for this during the composition - Mahler's version for string orchestra develops them most beautifully.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade in B flat major for wind instruments and double bass KV 361 Gran Partita
Franz Schubert string quartet in D minor D 810 Death and the Maiden (arr. for string orchestra by G. Mahler)




Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Um Paula Roth, die Wirtin der «Bellaluna» im Albulatal, rankten sich bereits zu Lebzeiten zahlreiche Geschichten, und durch ihre Ermordung 1988 wurde die «Hexe des Albulatals» endgültig zur Legende. Filme werden gedreht, ihre ‹Kunst› kommt ins Museum, eine Biografie wird geschrieben – sie wird zum Original gemacht und die «Bellaluna» gar zum Kultort. Was war das für ein Refugium, das sich Paula Roth erschaffen hat?
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
JUPITER AND VENUS is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen
Jupiter And Venus is now playing at Theater St. Gallen. With the same team that developed Cinderella and The Banquet, Kinsun Chan is presenting a new creation on the UM!BAU stage. 
EMERSON STRING QUARTET Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month
EMERSON STRING QUARTET Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Month
Das Emerson String Quartet gehört seit rund fünf Jahrzehnten zu den weltweit führenden Kammermusikensembles. Nach dieser Saison soll jetzt Schluss sein – ein Glück, dass das legendäre Quartett auf seiner Abschiedstournee in St.Gallen Halt macht.
DEBUSSY BRAHAMS Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Weekend
DEBUSSY BRAHAMS Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Weekend
Debussy Brahams will be performed at Theater St.Gallen this weekend. The performance is set for March 12, 2023.

