CATS Comes to Theater 11 Zurich

The most popular cats in the world are coming back to Switzerland. From May 13th to 29th, 2022, the original English-language version of CATS will be making a guest appearance at Theater 11 Zurich. With their magical charm, the unique cat characters once again inspire young and old.

Every year, under the silvery full moonlight, a London junkyard is transformed into the ballroom of the Jellicle Cats. With dizzyingly acrobatic choreography, magic tricks and swinging hips, the character cats vie for the favor of their leader Old Deuteronomy and the miracle of rebirth on this special night. When the outcast diva Grizabella finally puts all the emotions of her eventful life in "Memory", she gives the audience one of the greatest moments in stage history.

With its premiere in 1981, CATS revolutionized the world of musicals. The most famous cats in the world broke all records and enchanted more than 73 million viewers in over 30 countries. There is no end in sight to the success story, because even 40 years after the premiere in London's West End, the character cats - from the cunning Macavity to the magic cat Mistoffelees and the snow-white innocent Victoria to the irresistible daredevil Rum Tum Tugger - have lost none of their fascination .

