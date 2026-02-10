Vallarna Open Air Theatre Celebrating 30 Years with New Comedy

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Congratulations Vallarna – an era turns 30

30 years ago, Sweden's largest buskis theater started.

The anniversary is coming up on June 28, with "Saltstänk & smuggelsprit" at Vallarna.

Two of the originals are still on the Falkenberg stage.

An anniversary summer awaits in Falkenberg. Eva Rydberg's partner horse Ewa Roos is back at Vallarna, after the years with Rydberg in Helsingborg and on the Swedish songcontest stage 2021-2023. At her side she has two Vallarna originals, Annika Andersson and the postman Dag-Otto, Jojje Jönsson. (The character Dag-Otto is Jönsson's equivalent of Mr. Bean. Jojje is back as a postman.)

- It's going to be a 180 turn. From meticulous Eva Rydberg to confused Dag-Otto, laughs Ewa.

Also on stage are Mikael Riesebeck, Jeanette Capocci, Daniel Träff, Håkan Klamas and Helena Aspeflo. The performance “Saltstänk & smuggelsprit” takes place at a Halland seaside hotel at the end of the 1920s. At this time, major Swedish events take place, the car company Volvo is founded as a subsidiary of SKF and Per-Albin Hansson coines the expression “Swedish folk home”. However, none of this affects the dutiful Dag-Otto at the seaside hotel.

30th anniversary also for Annika

When Vallarna opened in 1996, Annika Andersson debuted as a young actress and she

can thus celebrate 30 years as an artist this year. The Halland buskis craze had actually started earlier than 1996 with Stefan & Krister's tours, whose audience figures exceeded the leading pop artists. Suddenly, a new humor genre was born. Loved by the people, but overlooked by the cultural elite. The duo "Stefan & Krister" often played 5-6 days a week, year after year. 30 years ago, the duo wanted to create a permanent stage at home for their buskis culture. Falkenberg's municipal management took up the initiative from Stefan Gerhardsson and Krister Claesson.

- Vallarna was inaugurated on June 29, 1996 and laid the foundation for what became 2Entertain, which is today on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, says Jojje Jönsson (who, however, never dared to jump in before the share price skyrocketed.)

FACTS - Cast and Creative Team

Rut Pettersson - Annika Andersson

Daughter Alfrida - Jeanette Capocci

Ragnar Pettersson - Mikael Riesebeck

Father Hubert - Håkan Klamas

Widow Gunhild Stråhle - Ewa Roos

Konrad Stålberg - Daniel Träff

Dag-Otto Flink - Jojje Jönsson

Badhotellet's owner Estrid - Helena Aspeflo

Script - Pär Nymark & ​​Annika Andersson

Direction - Pär Nymark

Producer Leif Gabrielsson

Executive producer Janne Andersson

Produced by 2Entertain

Photo @Bo Håkansson Bilduppdraget

Tickets go on sale on February 25.

Få Broadway-nyheter på WhatsApp Få de senaste uppdateringarna, nyheterna och exklusivt innehåll direkt i appen.